Koffee With Karan is what everyone is talking about. Be it Deepika Padukone making a shocking confession about her relationship with Ranveer Singh or Alia Bhatt protecting Ranbir Kapoor and defending him from trolls, KWK is making all the noise. The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 starred Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. While many revelations were made and many controversial questions were asked, one particular statement by Alia made headlines.

The diva called Deepika Padukone a ‘senior’ when asked if she feels that the Jawan actress is a competition. While DP fans were furious, we did some re-watching and found out that on Season 4 of Koffee With Karan, Deepika had addressed Katrina Kaif as her senior!

On Season 3, Episode 3, Deepika and Sonam graced the Koffee couch and were asked many questions about their careers and love lives. The Pathaan actress openly talked about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and even revealed that she got cheated by the star.

However, what had Karan and Sonam’s attention was a question about Katrina Kaif. Karan asked DP if she liked Katrina and if she would go up and say ‘Hi’ to her. Answering the question, Deepika said, “I do not know her too well to like or dislike her.” Karan says, “So if you saw Katrina would you go up and wish her?” Deepika answers, “She is my senior at the end of the day, so most definitely.” Sonam supports Deepika and says, “She is.”

Sonam and Deepika episode is still one of the most candid episodes from Koffee With Karan, and fans re-watch it to date.

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, when Kareena was asked if she thinks the Om Shanti Om actress is her competition, she redirected the question to Alia Bhatt, who dismissed it by calling Deepika a ‘senior’. Stark similarity, we say!

On the work front, Deepika is enjoying the success of her latest cameo appearance in Jawan. Before that, the diva stunned everyone with her performance in Pathaan. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Merry Christmas.

