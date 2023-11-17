Koffee With Karan: Old Video Of Karan Johar Comparing Alia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor Goes Viral, Fan Says "He Was Literally Pushing Her Into A Corner..."

Koffee With Karan is making all the noise. The latest episode starring Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor has gone viral. While the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress spoke in depth about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, the Jab We Met actress addressed why she did not attend Gadar 2’s success bash. While fans enjoy the new episode, a clip from an old KWK episode starring Kareena Kapoor has gone viral. In the clip, Karan compares Alia to the actress, and her reaction is unmissable!

Kareena Kapoor is irreplaceable, and even she made that clear in the latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show. The clip from the 4th season of Koffee With Karan shows the director asking Kareena how she liked Alia Bhatt’s Student Of The Year and if she thinks the newbie is the next Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena, who never shies away from giving her opinion, said that she did love SOTY, and she loves Alia Bhatt. But when it came to answering the question about Alia being the next Kareena, the diva coughed twice, said she doesn’t know and concluded that she has mixed feelings. She ended the discussion by saying she likes the actress because she is her fan!

Many fans commented on the video. One Reddit user wrote, “Ek baat toh manni padegi, itna fight toh mere real papa ne bhi nahi mara hoga jitna consistently and long term PapaJo Alia ke liye maarte hai. Chaand, tare sab tod layenge!,” while another netizen wrote, “Kareena wasn’t budging then on that couch, she refused to budge even now. Karan was literally pushing her into a corner , to sing Alia’s praises forcefully, trying to put words in her mouth but Kareena’s rebuttals were equally strong. She may act like an arrogant, dumb sikhni but woman is super smart. To put Kjo in his place is only possible if you have right mix of intelligence, cunningness, and arrogance. Bravo Kareena.”

Another fan wrote, “The fact that Ranbir sitting next to her, had no idea he would end up marrying Alia one day, and they were actually teasing him about his wedding to Kat on the show.”

The clip is from Season 4, Episode 2, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kareena fans were delighted with the star’s digital debut – Jaane Jaan. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal.

