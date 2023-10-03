For every Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor fan, we have some bad news. While reports were rife that Jab We Met 2 is happening and underworks, looks like they were all rumours. Jab We Met was released in 2007 and fans loved Kareena and Shahid’s magical chemistry. However, it looks like fans may not be able to know what Geet and Aditya are up to as there will be no sequel to the hit film. The film starred Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh among others.

In a recent interview, Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali revealed that he has no story to offer for a sequel and hence all reports claiming a sequel is in the works are just rumours. Speaking in an interview, Imtiaz said, “No, it’s not happening. I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens.”

Jab We Met is one of Imtiaz’s best and though Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were busy solving their personal issues, they also managed to deliver a mega-blockbuster. To date, fans remember Aditya and Geet as two iconic characters. While Geet was talkative and brought life to the party, Aditya was quiet and logical in his approach.

While Jab We Met 2 is not on his to-do list, director Imtiaz is currently working on his next project, Chamkila. Further in the same interview with News 18, Imtiaz spoke about the film and gave an exciting update. He said, “It’s coming pretty soon. I hope the audience likes it when they see it. Shooting for Chamkila felt like a very different experience as a filmmaker. It involved a lot of unlearning, which is why I felt very fresh while making it and I’m sure that the audience will also witness that once they watch it.”

