Ever since Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8’s latest episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt was dropped online, they have been trending on the web for all the interesting reasons. During their appearance on the show, both actresses spoke their hearts and gave some candidly interesting answers to Karan Johar’s questions that took social media by storm. Amongst all the responses, one of Alia’s replies has sparked debate online, and it involves Deepika Padukone.

DP and Alia have been best friends for a long time. Ahead of her wedding, the Padmaavat actress appeared on the chat show’s season 6’s opening episode, where the Raazi actress had hinted about her impending marriage with Ranveer Singh. While they share a great bond together, Ms. Bhatt recently called DP ‘senior.’ Scroll down for details.

During the rapid segment, Karan Johar managed to get some reaction from Kareena Kapoor Khan as he asked her about Deepika Padukone, calling the actress her competition. Responding to the same, a visibly shocked Bebo said, “Me? No. I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid-fire, not for me,” further asking, “Why am I being asked this question?”

Later, when Bebo points it towards Alia Bhatt, she tells Karan Johar, “Please… not at all. Why would she be? She’s (Deepika) my senior. There’s no competition.” Further complimenting the actress, the Darlings fame said, “DP’s just… like her presence… when she comes on screen, you can’t help but look at her.”

Soon after the episode was dropped online, netizens trolled the actress and even slammed the filmmaker for putting Shanaya Kapoor –daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor – in her league. A Reddit user started the thread and, commenting on the same one, wrote, “I wonder if she calls ranbir her senior also.”

While another said, “I’m sure she addresses him as sir at home.” A third one wrote, “Why was shanaya even in the list when we haven’t even seen her work?” Fourth one commented, “Could’ve brought up Kriti who won a National award alongside Alia. Or Kiara. The fact that they keep shoving Shanaya and gang down our throats is ridiculous.”

“I thought calling Dp a senior was a taunt too haha,” read another comment.

A while back, we brought you Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After vowing not to work with him again, Bebo said she believes she still has a chance to work with the filmmaker.

