When Deepika Padukone Wanted To See Katrina Kaif's Passport & The Latter's Reply Left Her Stunned: "Everyone Is Welcome To See..."

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor‘s relationship has always been in the news. Be it their reunion video or their old pictures from the days gone by, the ex-lovebirds still make headlines. Recently, an old video of Deepika and Katrina Kaif, who was reportedly dating Ranbir after his breakup with the Pathaan star, has resurfaced on the internet.

On Koffee With Karan 3, Karan Johar was interviewing Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone when Deepu said that she wanted to see Katrina Kaif’s passport. Fans were taken aback with the Om Shanti Om actor’s comment. While some thought she was trying to age shame Katrina others thought that she was trying to see where all the actress went for trips.

Later when Katrina Kaif was asked about it, she stunned everyone and said that she has no problem if anyone wants to check her passport. Post her comment, the media questioned Deepika at an event. The actress was taken aback and said she has no clue why she asked for Kat’s passport! A flabbergasted Imran Khan also asked her “Aap koi Government authority hain kya?”

Watch the viral video here:

Many fans commented on the video on Reddit. One wrote that the Jawan actress did not have much friends in the early 2000s but has changed for the better now, “Ngl I get the tension they used to have, and I genuinely like DP and Katrina both, but DP used to make some really out of pocket statements towards her which were really unnecessary tbh, and I think DP has changed for the better but in early 2010s she was NOT a girls girl, she had beef w almost every female contemporary of hers,” while another comment read, “I think she had not completely processed Ranbir’s cheating act with Katrina out of her system.”

Another comment read, “lollling at Imran joining in. I feel like Imran always came across as clueless about underlying drama/politics. Also Deepika was so stupid for that comment. The passport thing was not a “joke”, sure no one laughed at that lolll.”

Deepika recently appeared on Koffee With Karan and spoke in depth about her open relationship with Ranveer Singh. While some trolled her, some supported her and lauded her for talking openly and realistically about her life.

