Katrina Kaif never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances. Her massive fandom often goes gaga over her airport, red-carpet looks, and we don’t blame them; she’s indeed one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Earlier today, Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport and looked stunning as ever in casual attire and got mobbed by fans for selfies. Her video goes viral on social media, and netizens praise her for graciously handling the fans and not losing her calm over it; scroll below to watch the video.

Katrina is hugely popular among fans and has over 73 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her personal life with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, on the platform, and we love their lovey-dovey photos.

Regarding her latest appearance, Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a full-sleeved printed top paired with wide-leg denim jeans. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and cool sneakers.

As always, Kat posed for the cameras and with fans flashing her radiant smile, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Did y’all notice how Katrina Kaif graciously smiled for fans’ selfies even after getting mobbed by them? She’s a superstar, and for a reason.

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Beautiful Kat surrounded by wild animals really…people need to maintain a distance….”

Another user commented, “Fans should really show some respect towards an individual..especially a woman! If I was her I would be petrified….”

A third user commented, “Wow, i am surprised she didn’t freak out with all the pushing and shoving..lovely to see her being so indulgent to her fans who can get so rowdy at the best of times!”

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif graciously handling the fans at the airport today? Tell us in the space below.

