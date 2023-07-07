Bhumi Pednekar is a versatile actress in Bollywood with some notable works to her credit, and she is lately making headlines with her personal life as she often gets spotted with her alleged boyfriend, Yash Kataria. Last night she stepped out with him for a dinner outing along with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and some friends, all decked up and getting quite the attention from the netizens. Scroll below for the deets!

For the unversed, Yash is a builder by profession and is quite familiar with some of the people in the industry, including Rakul Preet Singh and her beau Jackky Bhagnani with star kids like Arjun Kapoor and Aryan Khan following him on social media. As for Bhumi and him, they were spotted at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani‘s wedding reception, taking the internet by storm.

On Thursday evening Bhumi Pednekar, Yash Kataria, Samiksha Pednekar and co stepped out for dinner, and they were all seen wearing black outfits. Bhumi opted for a mid-length figure-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit and noodle strap having a sweetheart neckline with plunging depth. Yash, on the other hand, has a plain black t-shirt paired with blue jeans and sunglasses. Bhumi’s sis was seen wearing black trousers and a buttoned-up latex shirt, looking all sleek and stylish.

Their video clip was posted on Instagram by the Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, and as soon it was up, people dropped in their amusing comments in the comment section. One of the users trolling Bhumi Pednekar’s alleged boyfriend, Yash Kataria, wrote, “Ya BF hai Ya Dharavi Ka Koi Charsi Hai .. “

While another exclaimed, “Bf hai yaa tiktok ka chapri”

A third user commented, “Areee yaar driver ko bf bana liya isne”

Followed by, “BF kam Bodyguard zyada lag raha hai,” and “Malegaon ka चिंटू !”

Other one quipped, “Ara bhai raat ko kon chasma phanta hai”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in The Lady Killer opposite Arjun Kapoor.

