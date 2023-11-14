Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan’s 8th season started with a bang. The controversial couch, which saw Bollywood’s IT couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kick-starting the new edition, became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. The Ramleela actress was subjected to incessant trolling and backlash after she spoke about seeing other guys, too, while being in a relationship with her now-husband.

The couple celebrates their 5th wedding anniversary today. After being secretly engaged for three years, the duo tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy, on November 14 in the presence of their families and closest friends. Years after getting married, the couple took their fans by surprise when they appeared together on KWK 8 only to discuss their life, love, and relationship in depth. However, things turned bad when she was at the receiving end for speaking her mind.

Deepika Padukone recently turned cover girl for a reputed magazine featuring a detailed interview about her personal and professional life. During the same, the actress was also asked about managing the criticism she faces on social media. Setting the record straight, the Padmaavat actress said that she has and will never shy away from expressing herself, adding that she’s not afraid to own up to her mistakes and say sorry.

Deepika Padukone revealed to Vogue that she just doesn’t know any other way of being. “When I feel really strongly or passionately about something, I don’t think twice about expressing myself. I’ve grown to become a person where I’m not afraid of speaking my truth or owning up to mistakes. I’m not afraid of saying sorry, and I’m okay to be the only person in the room who has a different point of view,” she added.

In the same interview, when she was also asked about the never-ending nepotism debate, she asserted that it has and will exist in the industry. Citing herself as an example, Deepika Padukone said that when you are an outsider 15 or 20 years ago, there’s no other option for them. She adds that it’s an uphill task for any individual trying to make a mark in a field or profession that their parents don’t come from. The fact that people have started to articulate things like nepotism is a new trend. It existed then, it exists now and it will continue to exist.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone had revealed that they were allowed to see other people, but she was committed to Ranveer Singh in her head. Her statement not only sparked a meme fest but also a debate on social media.

