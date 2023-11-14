Remember the old age Bollywood, when murmurs and buzz were the only sources for gossip, and most of them turned out to be true sooner or later because the wise men once said, “Bina aag ke dhuaan nahi uthta!” One such strange rumor involved Kareena Kapoor Khan getting miffed at Deepika Padukone, who was allegedly spreading a lot of rumors about Bebo.

It was an age when item numbers were a thing, and Kareena nailed one in Ra.One with her Chammak Challo moves. Even DP opted for one with Dum Maaro Dum title track, which was a remix of the old classic for a film titled the same.

While Chammak Challo was a rage, Dum Maaro Dum had a limited audience. It was then that a rumor spread that Deepika Padukone and not Kareena Kapoor Khan was the original choice for Chammak Challo in Ra.One. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan was very keen to approach DP for the item number, which was crooned by Akon.

According to a report in Mid Day, the Padmaavat actress was going all chatty and chirpy about the fact that she was being considered for Ra.One’s song Chammak Challo, and when the news reached Bebo, she was on fire.

The website quoted a source close to Kareena Kapoor Khan, “Chammak Challo is not even an item number. Kareena is the film’s heroine, and the song is part of the story, so how can Deepika even be considered? These rumours amuse Bebo. DP may be spreading this rumor as her DMD track isn’t the hit it was touted to be.”

The report also mentioned that Kareena added to the gossip, saying Deepika is trying to gain mileage since her item number, Dum Maaro Dum, did not turn out the way it should have been.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time the two actresses were dragged into such a cold war of sorts. Their names were clubbed together when it was reported that Imtiaz Ali wanted DP for Love Aaj Kal, but Kareena was adamant that her Jab We Met director should cast her opposite then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan.

Later, DP even went on record to take some digs in public about actresses being obsessed with working with their boyfriends. You can check out that drama here.

Interestingly, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was even offered Ram Leela, and she screen-tested for it but later walked out of the film, which fell into DP’s lap.

