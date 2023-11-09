Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had a stupendously-fantastically-fantabulous year with two blockbusters – Pathaan and Jawan. While DP played a glorious cameo in Atlee’s directorial, her extended role of Vikram Rathore’s wife, Aishwarya Rathore, was much talked about and probably one of the finest cameos in the entire history of cameos in films.

Interestingly, SRK and DP have been an iconic pair since their first film together. They collaborated for the first time in Farah Khan‘s Om Shanti Om in 2007. The film was a Diwali release and was DP’s official debut in the Hindi Film Industry. As she stepped into the silver screen as Om’s Shanti Priya, there was no looking back for her.

While Deepika Padukone started climbing up the ladder of success, it took five years and a Rohit Shetty to reunite her with her first co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, in Chennai Express. While Om Shanti Om was a blockbuster released on Diwali, Chennai Express was an Eid release, creating some more blockbuster records.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry was undeniably breathtaking. They together created magic in Om Shanti Om and then Chennai Express. In fact, OSO could have been the first Bollywood film to cross 100 crore if it had not clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, which marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. This was a claim made by Farah Khan during one of her interviews.

After Chennai Express’ huge success, Farah Khan once again brought her magical pair together for Happy New Year. Interestingly, this film was first offered to Ankita Lokhande, and the Khan superstar promised her one of the best debuts, but she politely declined the offer. It was then Deepika stepped into Mohini’s shoes and was phenomenal in the comedy as well as the dance moves!

Happy New Year created a record for the biggest opening in those times, and the film was a rage in India and overseas. However, it also received a lot of backlash for the weak script, and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone parted ways professionally as well since she turned Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s muse. In fact, the two superstars even clashed at the Box Office in 2015 with Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale.

But fate had other plans, and after a long wait of 8 years, the two superstars came together not once but twice in the year 2023. SRK and DP were redefining hotness as an on-screen pair in Pathaan while she twerked to Besharam Rang, enticing him on-screen. She later joined Shah Rukh Khan for the most beautiful rain-fighting sequence in Jawan as Aishwarya Rathore.

Interestingly, SRK and DP together earned almost 1183 crore with the two films that were released this year. While this is almost 70% of what they have earned together since 2007, check out the individual breakdown of their five blockbusters.

Om Shanti Om (2007) – 79.5 Crore Chennai Express (2013) – 227 Crore Happy New Year (2014) – 203 Crore Pathaan (2023) – 543.22 Crore Jawan (2023) – 640.42 Crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

