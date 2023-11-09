This Diwali, Salman Khan returns as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, with his highly-anticipated spy thriller Tiger 3. Apart from Salman, we’ll see Katrina Kaif making a comeback as Zoya. Watching this sizzling pair on the big screen has always been a treat, and fans are all excited to see them again. At the box office, we are going to witness fireworks, and the film will be competing with the best Indian openers of 2023. Keep reading to know more!

The year 2023 has been really great for the Indian box office, and we have seen films from several film industries doing impressive business. For Bollywood, it’s been a game-changing year so far, with not 1 or 2 but 3 all-time blockbusters coming in within a short period of time in the form of Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. Now, the Salman Khan starrer will be aiming to extend that list.

Tiger 3 will see an unusual release as the film is arriving in theatres on Sunday. It’s a strategy by YRF to enjoy the complete benefit of the Diwali period, and it will help the film in the long run. However, as far as the day 1 collection is concerned, the occasion of Laxmi Pujan is going to dent the business as signs are already visible.

As we covered in the day 1 advance booking report, Tiger 3 has slowed down a bit after a superb initial response. It’s a matter of concern as for a film of such a large scale, a thunderous opening is a must, and anything below 50 crores will be considered slightly lower than expected. Initially, the spy thriller was touted to take the biggest start in Spy Universe by surpassing Pathaan’s 57 crores, but that won’t happen now.

In 2023, Pathaan is the 4th biggest Indian opener to date, and as it seems that Tiger 3 won’t be crossing it, the next target on the list is Rajinikanth’s Jailer, with a day 1 collection of 49 crores. If Salman Khan‘s biggie manages to surpass Jailer, it’ll enter the top 5 Indian openers of 2023.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers at the Indian box office in 2023:

Adipurush – 89 crores Jawan – 75 crores Leo – 66 crores Pathaan – 57 crores Jailer – 49 crores Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Veera Simha Reddy – 34 crores Bro – 30 crores Waltair Veerayya – 29.80 crores Varisu – 28.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

