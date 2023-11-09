Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 is releasing on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. Instead of a usual Friday release, YRF seems to have some strategy in place; hence, they decided to hit the big screens on a Sunday. Well, it has its pros and cons, and advance booking updates for day 1 hint that the negative side is currently enjoying more weightage. Scroll below for more details!

The third installment of the Tiger franchise also marks the return of Katrina Kaif as Zoya, along with welcoming Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The clash between the two Bollywood actors is high on anticipation, and what achieved all-new heights was the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. As YRF’s spy universe gets bigger, viewers expect some never-seen-before high-octane action sequences.

Coming back to the advance booking for day 1, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has further surged to 10.1 crores gross (excluding blocked tickets) all across the country, and it comprises ticket sales of over 3.65 lakh. It’s among the best pre-sales in 2023, but considering sky-high expectations, the film is still lagging behind.

It is to be noted that after the initial blockbuster bookings, the pace has slowed down in the last couple of days. The scenario should have ideally been the opposite, given Tiger 3 is only three days away from hitting the screens. It’s Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan coming together along with the sizzling return of Katrina Kaif; there should have been records breaking at the box office currently!

With Diwali being celebrated all across the nation and rituals taking place in the evening along with festivities, it is unlikely for large crowds to instead end up at theatre halls. It is now to be seen if Salman Khan‘s film picks up the momentum post-release with positive word of mouth and other factors coming into the picture!

While there were also expectations for advance bookings to achieve all-new milestones and break the record of Pathaan‘s 32.43 crores gross, that does not seem to be happening!

Scheduled to release on 12th November, Tiger 3 also stars Revathi, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey, among others, in pivotal roles. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will be available in IMAX, 4DX, and other premium formats apart from 2D.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office Revisit: On This Day, 5 Years Ago, Aamir Khan Gave Bollywood Its Biggest Diwali Opener But Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Has Put That Number In A Threatening Position!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News