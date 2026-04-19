When Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki’s kaiju film Godzilla Minus One was released in 2023, it brought fresh energy to the long-running monster franchise, which kicked off in 1954. That film received a stellar 99% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and went on to gross $113.8 million worldwide against a relatively modest budget. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting its highly anticipated sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero. Starring Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe in the lead, it is slated for a theatrical release on November 6, 2026, in the U.S.

It remains to be seen whether Godzilla Minus Zero can surpass its predecessor’s global earnings and cross the $113.8 million mark. On that note, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing Godzilla movies of all time at the North American box office, and what are the chances of Godzilla Minus Zero cracking this list?

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Godzilla Movies in North America

As of now, here are the top five highest-grossing Godzilla films at the domestic box office, along with their North American totals according to Box Office Mojo data.

Godzilla (2014): $200.7 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024): $196.4 million Godzilla (1998): $136.3 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019): $110.5 million Godzilla vs. Kong (2021): $100.9 million

Based on the above figures, to break into the top five highest-grossing Godzilla films list at the domestic box office, Godzilla Minus Zero would need to surpass the lowest-grossing title: Godzilla vs. Kong, which earned $100.9 million in North America. Although the 2023 film grossed $57.1 million domestically, keeping in mind the buzz and audience excitement surrounding the upcoming sequel, it appears that the Takashi Yamazaki-directed feature has a chance of surpassing that figure and cracking the top five list. However, that would ultimately depend on a solid domestic opening followed by strong theatrical legs in the North American region. The final verdict should be clear after its theatrical release this November.

What’s The Plot of Godzilla Minus Zero?

The film is set in the year 1949, two years after the events shown in Godzilla Minus One. It is expected to continue the story of Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), the protagonist who fought against the mighty Godzilla, and Noriko Oishi (Minami Hamabe), who somehow survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo. The teaser also hints that Godzilla’s next target is the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

Godzilla Minus Zero – Teaser

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