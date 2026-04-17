It’s been over 25 years since the immensely popular Meet the Parents franchise kicked off with the first installment, which was released in 2000. That film received an impressive 85% critics’ score and a 79% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also turned out to be a big box office hit, and its critical and commercial success spawned two sequels, Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010). The combined worldwide gross of the three films is over $1.16 billion.

Once again, Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller will be reprising their roles in the fourth installment in the franchise, titled Focker-in-Law, which is set to hit the big screen on November 25, 2026. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming sequel can earn enough to take the franchise past the $1.5 billion global mark.

Now, let’s take a look at the box office performance of the first three films in the Meet the Parents franchise and find out which one generated the biggest profit beyond its estimated theatrical break-even point.

Meet the Parents Franchise – Worldwide Earnings, Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

Here are the global totals, reported budgets, and estimated box office break-even points (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule) for the three films, as per Box Office Mojo.

1. Meet the Parents (2000)

Global Earnings: $330.4 million

Budget: $55 million

Break-Even: $137.5 million

2. Meet the Fockers (2004)

Global Earnings: $522.7 million

Budget: $80 million

Break-Even: $200 million

3. Little Fockers (2010)

Global Earnings: $310.7 million

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

Theatrical Surplus Over Break-Even

Let’s calculate the box office surplus each film has generated over its estimated break-even point.

Meet the Fockers: $322.7 million Meet the Parents: $192.9 million Little Fockers: $60.7 million

As you can see from the figures above, the second film, Meet the Fockers, generated the highest box-office surplus, followed by Meet the Parents and Little Fockers. Meet the Fockers has delivered approximately 67% more surplus than the first film and around 432% higher surplus than the third installment.

What’s the Meet the Parents Franchise About?

The basic plot of the film series centers on Greg Focker (Ben Stiller), a well-intentioned but accident-prone nurse, as he tries to win the approval of his strict, intimidating father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro), leading to a series of amusingly awkward situations.

The upcoming installment, Focker-in-Law, is expected to revolve around how Greg and Pam’s son decides to marry a strong-willed woman and how she tries to find a place in the famously chaotic family.

Meet the Parents – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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