Focker In-Law, the eagerly anticipated fourth installment of the popular Meet the Parents film series, starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, is set for a theatrical release on November 25, 2026. When Meet the Parents, the first film in the franchise, hit theaters over 25 years ago, it not only garnered critical acclaim but also performed well at the box office.

Its success spawned two sequels, Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010). And now, with a fourth film arriving later this year, let’s take a look at how the first three films performed at the global box office and how much Focker In-Law must earn worldwide to take the popular comedy franchise past the $1.5 billion worldwide milestone.

Meet the Parents Franchise – Box Office Performance

Here is the box-office performance of the first three films in the Meet the Parents franchise, ranked by worldwide total, as per Box Office Mojo.

Meet the Fockers (2004): $522.7 million

Meet the Parents (2000): $330.4 million

Little Fockers (2010): $310.7 million

As you can see from the figures above, the 2004 sequel, Meet the Fockers, is so far the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, followed by the original film, while Little Fockers ranks last in worldwide earnings. It remains to be seen where Focker In-Law lands among the film series.

What The Fockers Franchise Needs To Reach $1.5 Billion Worldwide

As of now, the combined worldwide gross of all three films in the franchise stands at approximately $1.164 billion. This means Focker In-Law would need to earn around $336 million globally to take the series past the $1.5 billion milestone. With decent buzz surrounding the film and the return of a star-studded cast, including Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, reaching this figure appears achievable. However, the final verdict will only become clear after its release this November.

What’s the Plot of Focker In-Law?

Although the official plot details are being kept under wraps, this John Hamburg-directed comedy drama is expected to revolve around how Greg and Pam’s son decides to marry a strong-willed woman and how she tries to find a place in the famously chaotic family.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Hunger Games Movies Ranked By Worldwide Box Office – Which Film Delivered The Best Return On Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News