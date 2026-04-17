When the first Insidious film, directed by James Wan, was released in 2010, the supernatural horror not only got a thumbs-up from critics and audiences but also became a box-office success, earning over 60 times its budget. Its success led to four more films, each of which performed well in theaters. Recently, Sony Pictures unveiled the first trailer of the sixth installment of the franchise, titled Insidious: Out of the Further. It’s a sequel to the 2023 film Insidious: The Red Door and is set to hit theaters on August 21, 2026.

Since the first Insidious film grossed $99.6 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo, Insidious 6 would need to earn $100 million to surpass the original. Now, let’s take a look at how all films in the franchise performed at the box office and whether Insidious: Out of the Further can outgross them in worldwide earnings.

Insidious Franchise – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here’s how all five films in the Insidious film series have performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Insidious (2011): $99.6 million

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013): $161.9 million

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015): $113 million

Insidious: The Last Key (2018): $167.9 million

Insidious: The Red Door (2023): $189.1 million

The above figures show that Insidious: Out of the Further needs to earn at least $189.1 million worldwide to surpass The Red Door, which currently stands as the franchise’s highest-grossing entry. If we take a look at the overall trend, the series has mostly delivered incremental global earnings. However, Insidious: Chapter 3 is the only exception, as it witnessed around a 30% drop from Chapter 2.

The encouraging thing is that, later, The Red Door registered a 13% increase over The Last Key. If the franchise continues with an upward trend and the sixth installment manages to deliver even a small 5-7% increase, Out of the Further could perhaps become the first Insidious film to cross the $200 million global milestone. However, that would ultimately depend on a strong opening weekend, solid international performance, and consistent holds in the following weeks.

What’s The Plot of Insidious: Out of the Further?

Directed by Jacob Chase, the film follows Gemma, a young mother who returns to her childhood home and soon discovers she can enter a realm of lost souls called The Further. But the story takes a darker turn when she realizes she can bring back the evil forces living there into the real world.

Insidious: Out of the Further – Official Trailer

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