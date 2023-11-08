The Hunger Games prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is set 64 years before the events of “The Hunger Games” trilogy featuring Jennifer Lawrence.

In 2012, “The Hunger Games” franchise, with its first installment of the same name, made a dramatic debut. In spite of the varied critical reviews it received, the franchise broke massive records at the domestic and global box office. So what of its latest, highly anticipated prequel, “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbids and Snakes”?

Well, it has a star-studded cast ensemble to begin with, including names like Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis, among others.

The box office numbers for the previous installments of “The Hunger Games” franchise are revisited below and have been sourced from The Numbers. Let’s also find out where the upcoming prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will perform in comparison to the original four films.

The Hunger Games (2012)

The first installment of the franchise “The Hunger Games” was a success at the box office. The film starred Jennifer Lawrence in the titular role of Katniss Everdeen, the beloved tribute from District 12.

The movie had a budget of $80 million and debuted with an opening weekend of $152 million at the domestic box office. It was a massive success domestically and made $408 million. The film had a lifetime global bow of $677 million.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

“Catching Fire” was the most successful film of the franchise. Set in a time after the 74th Hunger Games, It followed Katniss as she dealt with the aftermath of her time in the Capitol.

The movie was a hit! It garnered $158 million in its opening weekend against a $130 million budget. Domestically, it earned $424 million, while its global box office raked in $864 million.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 (2014)

The “Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part 1” depicted the early stages of the districts’ rebellion against Capitol. The plot circles Katniss as she comes to terms with her role in the uprising.

“Mockingjay — Part 1” wasn’t exactly the best installment of the series but still performed well. It had a production budget of $125 million and managed to earn $121 million on its opening weekend. Its total domestic box office managed to pull in $337 million. The all-time global box office score of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1” is $766 million.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay —Part 2 (2015)

“Mockingjay — Part 2” was the least successful among all the movies in the franchise. It followed Katniss’s journey through the final phases of the rebellion and the Districts’ victory over the Capitol. The movie generally received negative reviews compared to the other installments and had a laid-back reception at the box office.

The film earned $102 million during its opening weekend, and while this wasn’t a total loss, the franchise had seen better days with its previous movies. Given the closing appeal of the franchise, it was expected to bring home a higher number. Domestically, “Mockingjay — Part 2” managed to earn $281 million, and its all-time global earnings currently stand at $645 million.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)

While the franchise has had its fair share of box office ups and downs. The upcoming prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”, however, is projected to have the record of the lowest opening in the franchise’s history.

Deadline reports that the projection for the opening weekend for the prequel is expected to be $50 million against a $100 million budget. It must be kept in mind that box office predictions are subject to change. The latest example is the cult-favorite horror “Five Nights at Freddy’s” which initially wasn’t expected to make much, but has managed to become the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, right after its second weekend in theaters.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is set to arrive in theaters on November 17, 2023.

