Farah Khan stands as a prominent figure in Bollywood, renowned for her exceptional skills as a choreographer. With a career spanning over thirty years, she has left her mark on the industry by orchestrating captivating dance sequences in over 80 films, earning accolades such as six Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award.

Beyond her choreographic talents, Farah has ventured into directing, helming four films, three of which enjoyed remarkable success at the box office. Despite her family’s deep-rooted ties to the film world – her father, Kamran Khan, held roles as an actor, producer, and director – Farah’s early life was characterized by a modest upbringing.

Farah Khan made a recent guest appearance on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, where she shared a poignant detail from her past. She disclosed that when her father passed away, he possessed just Rs 30 in his pocket, and she vividly remembered the challenging ordeal she and her brother, Sajid Khan, faced in arranging his funeral, as reported by Indian Express.

“The night before, he had played taash (cards) and the only money he had in his pocket was the Rs 30 he had won from those games. Sajid also shared this story on Bigg Boss, explaining how we had to gather funds from various sources to arrange for our father’s funeral. The irony, however, was the people who had come to play cards that night couldn’t play in the living room, so they moved to the terrace to continue playing,” the choreographer & filmmaker recalled.

Farah Khan reflected on her early days when she indulged in the luxury of purchasing records daily to play on their family gramophone, revelling in music and dancing. As time passed, she keenly observed her family’s financial decline, which ultimately resulted in the loss of cherished possessions, including the gramophone, from their household.

The Om Shanti Om director further explained, “At one point, our financial situation became so dire that we couldn’t even afford to repair the lock on our front door. Hence, my mother resorted to placing a rock at the bottom to keep it closed.”

Farah Khan, on the other hand, asserted that even during these trying times, her sense of humour proved to be a valuable asset, enabling her to navigate the difficulties and progress in life. “About a week or two after our father’s passing, we found solace in dark humour. We began to make fun of the people who came to the funeral noting how some of them appeared very fake and all that was running in their mind was finding a place to play cards. This kind of humour played a crucial role in helping us cope during challenging times. Otherwise, it’s easy to succumb to depression,” Farah added.

