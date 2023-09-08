After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has been on a record-breaking spree with his yet another action thriller of the year. Starring South’s dreamy duo Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, Jawan has already written history with golden words on the very first day of box office collections. Reportedly, the film garnered love worth Rs 75 crore, out of which it collected Rs 10 crore from South. Now self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, has reacted to the same.

The controversial critic has been in the news earlier for bashing SRK left, right and centre and calling out Jawan for different reasons. Now, talking about the South collections, he has taken a jibe at Hindi audiences for watching South super-hit films like a fool.

Taking to Twitter, KRK Tweeted, “Film #Jawan opening of ₹10Cr in full south circuit is proof that south people hate Bollywood. They don’t like to watch Bollywood films. Film Jawan is having Tamil director n actors n still ppl don’t want to watch. While Hindi audiences went to watch #KGF2 #Pushpa2 #Bahubali2 #RRR like idiots.” While he wrote in next Tweet, “Today I promise to not watch any South film of Kaale Peele Neele Genda looking actors, while South people don’t like to watch our Bollywood films.”

Film #Jawan opening of ₹10Cr in full south circuit is proof that south people hate Bollywood. They don’t like to watch Bollywood films. Film Jawan is having Tamil director n actors n still ppl don’t want to watch. While Hindi audiences went to watch #KGF2 #Pushpa2 #Bahubali2… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2023

Today I promise to not watch any South film of Kaale Peele Neele Genda looking actors, while South people don’t like to watch our Bollywood films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2023

Reacting to his post a user wrote, “Bollywood should boycott South movies” while another said, “Agreed but the films of Bollywood are not of any standards except, Jawan and few others. South Indian films are far better than Bollywood in terms of contents & acting. No doubt #Jawan is doing best.”

Another user asked, “Why u have so much hatred towards South,” while fourth one said, “Tum Bahut RR karte hun, Accha kia toh b problem ,nahi huwa toh b problem.”

A fifth user commented, “Means bollywood also have to bycott south Indian movies?”

While sixth one wrote, “South wale apne hero aur heroine ki puja karte hain. Bollywood ki Fans samajhdar hain,voh ye nahin karte. bas yehi faraq hai.”

A seventh user wrote, “South ko bhi dekhna chahiye agar Bollywood wale South ko dekhna band karde to koi bada hit nahi de sakte.”

Meanwhile, Jawan has been doing wonders at the box office and how!

