Shah Rukh Khan is a sweetheart and actors who have worked with him would agree with it. After Pathaan, SRK returns with yet another action thriller co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal roles along with Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. While the film is being lauded by one and all from North to South, SRK’s co-star has recently showered praises on SRK who thanked him for accepting the role. Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim recently spoke at depth about the same and revealed how it was to work with the superstar for the first time.

Not many know, Sangay entered the world of glamour after being in the Royal Bhutan Army. When asked about his first meeting with SRK, he revealed that he was heart-touched when he told him, “thank you for accepting the role. In the same interview, he also spilt the beans on Vijay giving acting lessons to SRK which he happily incorporated.

Jawan actor Sangay Tsheltrim told ETimes, “When I first met Shah Rukh sir, he was very kind, humble, and down to earth. The moment he saw me, he shook my hand, gave me a hug, and said, “Sangay, Welcome on board and thank you very much for accepting the role.” That really touched my heart. On the sets, I noticed that sir will help you to bring the emotions and your character out. He is a good learner.”

Further speaking about seeing Vijay giving some suggestions to Shah Rukh Khan about his performances, he added, “I’ve seen Vijay Sethupathi suggesting some scenes to sir, and he took that. What I’ve noticed is that sir will teach you what he knows, and he learns what he does not know from others who know better than him. This is one good quality that I saw in sir. I’ll always remember this and I will also be ready to learn from anybody. There is no age and there’s no experience required to learn. No matter how experienced you are, how senior you are, you can still learn from other actors. So this is what I like about Shah Rukh sir.”

Well, King Khan for a reason! Don’t you agree?

