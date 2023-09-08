Dalip Tahil is a huge name in the Bollywood industry and is known for playing villainous film roles. He played the iconic role of ‘Madan Chopra’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar in 1993, and the film is very famous and had a sizzling chemistry between SRK and Kajol. On to the series of new events, Dalip recently appeared on a podcast and revealed an anecdote about a school girl who approached him and asked, ‘Why did he beat SRK’ so much in Baazigar? haha! Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Abbas-Mastaan, Baazigar was released in 1993 and is a cult movie in which SRK played an anti-hero role. He was the only actor probably at that point in time who risked playing a villainous role at such an early stage in his career, and little did he know, the film became a hit.

Talking about the latest scoop, Dalip Tahil appeared on Untriggered with Aminjaz podcast and shared an anecdote about a young girl approaching him and asking why he beat Shah Rukh Khan so much in Baazigar.

Dalip Tahil said, “It’s sort of strange because it is a compliment that they actually don’t like you because the audience associates you with the character. I did it so well that so and so hates my guts. And it happened to me.”

The Baazigar actor added, “At Heathrow Airport in London, I was just about to go to the boarding place. And this girl came to me and she said, ‘Why did you beat Shah Rukh Khan so much? Why did you?’ She was clearly and totally besotted with Shah Rukh. And the way she said it to me, I began to feel really terrible.”

Talking about things having a deep impact on people’s minds, Dalip Tahil said, “So I said, ‘Well, he hit me as well.” The girl responded saying, “That doesn’t matter. You’re the bad guy. He’s going to hit you. But why did you do this to him?’ I mean, it has a deep impact on people’s minds, particularly people who are vulnerable.”

Here’s a glimpse of the podcast:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTRIGGERED (@untriggeredpodcast)

What do you think about Dalip Tahil sharing an anecdote about a little girl asking him about beating Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar? Tell us in the space below.

