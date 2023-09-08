It was the 90’s when the world was still defining beauty as they used to hear jingles like Soundarya Saabun Nirma. And then the world actually witnessed the definition of beauty as they saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the first time. She translated every synonym probably linked with beauty. People went gaga over her as they had never seen anything so coy, so pretty, and so mesmerising. She was a charm, hypnotising her way through the industry.

Aishwarya Rai was the undisputed winner of every pageant she participated in. In fact, she gave everyone the shock of their lifetime when she lost to Sushmita Sen in the Miss India pageant by a margin as thin as an eyelash! It happened just in a blink!

However, still, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan still had a separate fan base and the actress who was yet to become an actress was a supermodel during the early days. And why people were obsessed with her can be easily seen in this young photoshoot of hers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to cast a spell in this photoshoot for 1993 done for Gladrags. While she posed all wet in an off-shoulder dress with a cute bow clinging to her cleav*ge, she redefined beauty norms and standards.

Aish looked gorgeously hot and charming despite that little plump, and before the world fell for that, being skinny was a trap. She ruled with that gorgeous body, exuding enough oomph, mesmerising everyone through her hypnotic eyes.

The picture was shared on Pinterest. Check it out here.

While Aish kept her makeup to a bare minimum, she accessorised with flashy earrings and a bracelet made of sea shells, giving the perfect beach-babe vibes. Looking at her like this, we do not deny that she is a living example of the song Mere Khayalon Ki Malika, and it surely must be in Abhishek Bachchan‘s playlist for obvious reasons!

Did you like her throwback look? Let us know in the comments section.

For more fashion throwbacks and looks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

