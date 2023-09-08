Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking high on his recently released biggie ‘Jawan’ success. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone in a cameo and is already shattering box office records within a day of its release. On to the series of new events, Mahindra Group’s chairman, Anand Mahindra, took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of SRK from the film’s portion, declaring him a ‘natural resource’. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Anand is very popular on social media and has over 10 million followers on Twitter. He often shares insightful videos on the microblogging platform and we love his take on social, political and entertainment topics.

Talking about his tweet on Shah Rukh Khan, Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource…”

The video has the Red Chillies logo and glimpses of SRK’s promotion of Jawan in Dubai. Take a look at his tweet below:

All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource… 🤔 😊 pic.twitter.com/RvXnegLga0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 8, 2023

There’s no one that matches up to Shah Rukh Khan’s swag level in Bollywood.

Reacting to Anand Mahindra’s tweet on SRK, a user on the platform wrote, “Many actors will come, and many will succeed but perhaps, SRK is the last of the stars. He has taken stardom to the next level. I have not watched many of his movies but the way he conducts himself is appreciable.”

Another user, lauding Jawan, commented, “National treasure !!! He is a true example of how a person is loved and admired in Sanatan Bharat irrespective of his religion !!!”

A third user commented, “Couldn’t agree more. He is a rare earth natural resource of the precious kinds.”

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra lauding Shah Rukh Khan on his Twitter handle? Tell us in the space below.

