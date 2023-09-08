Kartik Aaryan is one of the most famous and established actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has done commendable work in Hindi cinema, creating a niche among fans. The actor has reportedly bought a new plush office in Andheri and has joined Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and alleged ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and has reportedly become neighbours with her in the same building. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Kartik and Sara dominated the headlines with their alleged romance rumours after she confessed her liking for the actor on Koffee With Karan. After that, the duo starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel in 2020 and parted ways soon after the film was released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Floortap.com, Kartik Aaryan has invested in a plush property in the Signature Building in Veera Desai Road, Mumbai, and has bought an office there. Kartik has reportedly bought an office on the 4th floor for over 10 crores and paid the stamp duty worth Rs 47.55 lakhs last Friday.

And for those who don’t know, Sara Ali Khan also owns an office in the same building on the same floor. Yes, that’s correct. She bought a unit with her mother, Amrita Singh, on the 4th floor, according to Moneycontrol and got it registered in July this year and the property is worth Rs 9 crores, and they paid a stamp duty of Rs 41.01 lakh.

Do you think it’s just a coincidence that Sara and Kartik own a property on the same floor in the same building? Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol also recently bought properties in Andheri, becoming a commercial hub for Bollywood.

What do you think about Kartik Aaryan buying a new plush office in Andheri? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Jawan: Raja Kumari Recalls ‘Mind-Blowing’ Experience Working With Shah Rukh Khan On The Film’s Title Track, “I Was Screaming, I Was Crying…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News