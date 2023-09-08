Jawan has created a massive storm and how! Ever since the film hit the big screens on September 7, it has created a ruckus for all the right reasons. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film has been on the spree of breaking and creating box office records in Bollywood like ever before. Co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati and Deepika Padukone in the pivotal roles, the action thriller is helmed by Atlee. Amid all the chaos around the film, actor Prakash Raj has been getting trolled for his tweet about the film.

From past some time, the actor has been at the receiving end after his Tweet about Chandryaan-3 went viral. Much before that, he made headlines for his jibe at Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. He has once again grabbed netizens’ attention for his latest social media post.

Some time ago, Prakash Raj took to Twitter to Tweet about Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Jawan. Despite saying much, he became the butt of jokes and became subjected to criticism. He wrote, “Thank you #Jawan for voicing the most relevant #justasking.” Soon after his Tweet surfaced on the web, divided netizens trolled the actor.

Commenting on Prakash Raj’s Jawan Tweet, one wrote, “First you learn to act, you do the same thing again and again.” While another said, “This movie for entertainment, enjoy. This is not any political party agenda.”

A third user wrote, “Burnol moment for all boycott gang.” While fourth one said, “Teri movie Kab aa rahi hai saare Sanatani ekjut honge boycott ke liye.”

A fifth netizen wrote, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar” #Jawan”

While sixth one commented, “Jo system ko hila ke rakh de usi naam KING KHAN hai”

Thank you #Jawan for voicing the most relevant #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 7, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Prakash Raj’s Tweet on Jawan? Do let us know.

For more updates stay tuned for more updates!

