Adiprush has been a subject of constant criticism and shame over the portrayal of Ramayana in a very loose and irresponsible manner. Right from inaccurate scenes to tapori dialogues and gothic representations of the characters, Om Raut and his team are being called out for many reasons. Some are building pressure to rectify this while the writer of the film Manoj Muntashir has already promised to change the controversial dialogues.

In another episode of anger against the film, some Hindi protestors entered a theatre while the film was being screened and stopped the screening, asking the audience to have some shame. A video goes viral on the internet where people are forced to leave the theater after the film was stopped.

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows Members of a few Hindu organisations creating a ruckus at a multiplex. The video was from a theatre in Nalasopara, Palghar where Adipurush was being screened while the men entered shouting Jai Shri Ram slogans and stopped the film.

The post read, “The protesters stopped the screening of the film, raised slogans, and entered into a verbal spat with the multiplex staff.” In the video, the men who entered the theatre are seen arguing with the manager who is asking them to leave the premise, but they refuse and say, “Hamare devi-devtaaon ka jo bhi apmaan karega, hum uska pratikaar karenge. Humein phaansi par bhi chadhna hoga, hum chadhne ke liye taiyyaar hain, hum nap*nsak nahi hain. Hum kaayar nahi hain. hum apna gala kataane ke liye taiyaar hain.” When translated, this means, “Whoever disrespects our Gods and Godesses, we will react against them and boycott them. Even if we are hanged till death, we are ready, but we are not imp*tent. Neither are we cowards. We are ready to die for the honour of our Gods.”

The crowd further asked the audience, “Apne bacchon ko yahi sab sikhaaoge? Abhi bhi zara bhi sharam bachi hai to boycott karo aisi filmon ka.” The men asked the audience if they were ready to teach their kids this filthy language shown in the film. They even forced the audience to leave the theatres if they had any shame left!

Even Twitter users are justifying the act in the video’s comments section shared by ANI. While a user wrote, “Finally someone has the courage to speakup. Why should Hindus be overly tolerant? Violence mat Karo but atleast protest to karo.” Another user wrote, “Ramayana virodhi taakaton ke khilaaf Hindu jaag raha hai. One more user commented, “Koi chance he nahie ye movie theatre pe lage. Na is movie ka koi logic hai na koi justification. #Omraut cannot justify this Ramayana or even the reference of Ramayana.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Members of a few Hindu organisations created a ruckus at a multiplex in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday, 18th June while the film #Adipurush was being screened there. The protesters stopped the screening of the film, raised slogans and entered into a verbal… pic.twitter.com/b7BBDKPigm — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

For the unversed Adipurush has been facing a lot of backlash over some dialogues of the film, which says “jalegi tere baap ki”, mere ek sapole ne tumhare sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya” and other weird dialogues like that. While Manoj Muntashir has defended his dialogues and still promised to re-work them, audiences are calling for a boycott of the film. Adipurush has earned around 75 crores at the Box Office. Hoping the boycott doesn’t affect the box office of the film.

Starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Devdutt Nage as Hanuman, the film is based on the age-old mythological Hindu epic, Ramayana helmed by Om Raut.

