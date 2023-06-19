Om Raut’s Adipurush has been released in the theatres, and it has been receiving a lot of backlashes, despite that it has been receiving a positive response at the box office. The director, after getting so much flak from the audience, seems like he has placed his bets on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the news of which made headlines a few days back. Raut’s latest release starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan had been in the news since its trailer came out.

The film based on the epic Ramayana altered a lot of things, and its dialogues especially irked the audience now; instead of holding any grudge against Nitesh for preparing to make a film on the same subject, he shares and extends good wishes for the Dangal director. The film is rumoured to star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the roles of Lord Ram and Devi Sita, respectively.

Speaking to India Today, the Adipurush director, Om Raut, said, “Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It’s one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film – Aamir (Khan) sir, actors, Nitesh sir’s writings and his direction – I think that’s phenomenal.” Raut continued how he is looking forward to him making the Ramayana adaptation on screen.

Om Raut said, ” I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt. As many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making. It’s very important for us; it’s the greatest history of our country, it’s very important. We have to tell it as many times as we can, and as many people as possible should see the film.”

Adipurush has been running in the theatres since the 16th of June, and despite all the criticism, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer is doing quite well at the box office.

