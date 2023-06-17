Superstar Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan, both prominent figures in the Indian film industry, have had a complex relationship over the years, with occasional reports of rivalry and differences between them. While they are brothers, their professional journeys and personal dynamics have occasionally led to public speculation and discussions.

Recently, the actor Laal Singh Chaddha attended a family celebration for his mother, Zeenat Hussain’s birthday. He was photographed hugging his brother Faisal Khan in the party pictures that quickly gained popularity on social media. The images surfaced just after Faisal referred to the superstar as an opportunist last year.

Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde shared photos of the family reunion on Instagram. Aamir Khan was dressed in a brown kurta and red salwar, while his brother Faisal wore a black shirt and white trousers.

Both Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan were also seen posing while sitting beside their mother for the photo. Nikhat captioned the pic, “Ammi’s birthday celebration.” Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhat Hegde (@nikhat3628)

Last year, Faisal Khan called Aamir Khan an ‘opportunist’ after he apologized for his ‘intolerance’ comment made a few years ago. He told ETimes, “Yes, it was right to apologize. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologizing and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologized immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was released. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realize that they might have hurt someone, then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realization dawns upon someone.”

Rumours of a split between Aamir and Faisal surfaced during the legal battle over their family property. In 2007, Faisal Khan charged Aamir Khan with interfering with his professional choices and having excessive influence over him. Faisal said that Aamir had meddled in his private affairs and prevented him from closing negotiations on ventures. The court case exposed the tight connection between the two brothers and sparked media discussions.

