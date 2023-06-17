Adipurush has been a subject of constant criticism ever since the film was released yesterday. In just a day, it has been attacked, trolled, targetted, and threatened, all because of the loosely adapted screenplay. Based on Valmiki’s epic Ramayana, considered a holy text for the Hindus, the film has also been held responsible for mocking Hindu culture, hurting Hindu sentiments, and irresponsible presentation of Ramayana.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s film have been called out for major inaccuracies. Be it the clothing, the dialogues, the VFX, the scenes, the emotions, or the gestures, nothing seems to be working right for the Om Raut film. We have clubbed the reactions and the mistakes in the film to make you understand the blunder that has been pulled off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, if you plan to watch Adipurush in the coming days, we suggest you not move further with this story because it contains many spoilers. And also because we would question your sanity if you still decide to watch the film after reading all that has been written below. Scroll down at your own risk! We hope everyone’s speedy recovery after going through this!

Here are the blunders Adipurush has pulled off in the name of creative liberty.

Janaki’s attires

Fans were very quick to notice the mistakes in Adipurush, and while we jot them down, we would again mention that the story contains a lot of spoilers ahead. Adipurush has shown Sita in various attires colored blues, purples, and whites. However, it is a written fact that while the trio Ram, Lakshman, and Sita were in exile, they wore Saffron clothes (gerua vastras). Some even pointed out how Sita has been presented in a s*xy way and compared Kriti Sanon’s Janaki to Ramanand Sagar’s Sita played by Dipika Chikhlia.

watched Adipurush krits you as Janaki is perfect your eyes speaks volumes dialogue delivery the plot VFX bgm loved every bit while watching everyone in theatres chanting Jai Shree Ram and all the children enjoying the movie so much proud of you 💕 @kritisanon #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/TuMnjykChd — Kriti's Shreya (@sparkling_kriti) June 16, 2023

Lankesh Heads!

Ravana has ten heads, and we burn his statue every Dussehra to mark the significance of Good Vs Evil. This means that each one of us has seen Ravana and his ten heads all our lives till Om Raut, in the name of creative liberty, decided to present his heads in a uniquely placed, rather bizarre way!

Looks Of the actors

The looks of all the actors have been criticised in the film. While Hanuman’s half beard has been objected to, Saif Ali Khan’s Virat Kohli’s hairstyle has also been questioned. Even a tattooed Meghnaad has made people cringe. Leather chappals and armours were already criticised when the trailer of the film was released.

Zabaan Sambhal Ke!

The dialogues of Adipurush have been trending on the internet, and they are actually problematic especially because Kriti Sanon appealed to parents to take their kids to watch the film. A film which has dialogues like taporis talking!

So these are the pathetic dialogues @omraut

Disgusting facts :

1. We call Sita maa n you portrayed our goddess in what kind of clothes?

2. Raavan was guilty but not chapri like you portrayed him.

3. Sone ki lanka nahi bana sake 600 crores kaha le gye? #AdipurushDisaster pic.twitter.com/Sxa79p3U9m — Abhishek Kabra (@acool167) June 17, 2023

The Pushpak Viman

Pushpak Vimaan was the vehicle for Ravana. He abducted Sita on the same, which has a very it has a vary important place in the story. However, Ravana’s vehicle in Adipurush looked nowhere close to the Pushpak Viman, which irked the netizens.

#AdipurushReview 1/2 🌟

FAILS TO IGNITE ANY EMOTION Dialogue 🤦

When Hanuman's Tail was set on fire

"तेल तेरे बाप का, कपड़ा तेरे बाप का, तो जलेगी भी तेरे बाप की"

Hanuman conveying message to ram after meeting sita

"बोल आया हूँ लंका में कि हमारी बहन को उठाने वाले की हम लंका लगा… pic.twitter.com/CNs1MAscrA — Ragini 🇮🇳 (@Ragini_Singhdeo) June 16, 2023

Sone Ki Lanka?

A black Lanka irked the audience even more. Seems like Om Raut, though why bother when it has to go black once Hanuman sets Lanka on fire?

Maine Toh Suna aur Dekh te Ravan ki Lanka Sone ki @omraut ki Ramayan mein Koyla Ki Lanka Hai

Its Worst Movies#AdipurushDisaster pic.twitter.com/f05r75qqSw — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) June 17, 2023

Hanuman’s Pranaam

A user even pointed out how Hanuman does not even greet Sita with folded hands but meets her with the gesture shown in the pic below. However a Japanese film made in 1992 also had Hanuman meeting Sita with folded hands! A reflex for offering respect to elders and Gods.

In the 1992 Japanese anime film

‘Ramayana : The legend of Prince Rama’. Hanuman ji respectfully joins his hands in Pranaam gesture while conversing with Mata Sita. It seems the Japanese have a better understanding of Indian culture than Bollywood Wokes.#Adipurush #Hanuman ?. pic.twitter.com/VMatW106RA — Sanatani Hindu protector (@Hinduism_1) June 16, 2023

Scene inaccuracies

Some scenes in Adipurush are inaccurate. The Maya scene where Meghnaad kills a Mayavi Sita is shown in a way where Meghnad slits Sita’s throat, which is nowhere written in Ramayana or Ramcharitmanas. Hence the film has been called out for adopting this horrible creative liberty.

Now that we have talked about so much negativity, we leave you with this endearing scene from another Ramayana, which portrays better emotions than Om Raut’s Adipurush.

This small clip has more emotions than whole #Adipurush scam. pic.twitter.com/it2VlO8NCx — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) June 17, 2023

Earlier, it was pointed out that Sita was called the daughter of India in the film, which was later edited after Nepal threatened to ban the film since Sita was born in Nepal’s Janakpur and is considered a National Hero in that country. In another scene, Janaki is seen handing over her choodi to Hanuman as a symbol of her identification to Ram while Devi handed her Choodamani (headgear) to Hanuman in Ramcharitmanas as written in a verse. Hopefully, no more mistakes are to be spotted in the 700-crore budget film!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush: Netizens Demand Re-run Of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana On TV As They Want Their ‘Eyes To Heal’ After Watching Prabhas Starrer, Trend #BoycottAdipurush

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News