Om Raut’s Adipurush has been a subject of constant criticism after the film was released on the big screen. Based on the Hindu epic, Ramayana, the film translates the journey of Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, who fight the demon Ravana, and it is a wholesome Good Vs Evil story followed religiously by Hindus. However, Adipurush is not the first film to be made on Ramayana.

When we tapped into a little history, the first ever noticeable and profitable film made on Ramayana was Ram Rajya. Released in 1943, the film was directed by Vijay Bhatt, who later made acclaimed films like Baiju Bawra and Himalaya Ki God Mein. Ram Rajya, starred Prem Adib as Ram and Shobhana Samarth as Sita. Music of the film was also a highlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ram Rajya was the third highest-grossing film of 1943. Made on a budget of merely 5 lakhs, the film collected around 60 lakhs in its lifetime. This brings to notice a humungous profit which was made by the film. Ram Rajya made a profit of around 1100%, according to many reports and archives. If that is a target for Adipurush, can you imagine how much Prabhas’ film needs to earn?

Ram Rajya (1943) clearly was a winner at the Box Office, and reportedly the first profitable film made on Ramayana. So that is a record, Adipurush needs to match to be one of the highest-earning films made on Ramayana. However, to match the record or beat the record, Adipurush needs to earn 8400 crores at the Box Office!

Yes, you read that right. Om Raut’s film is made on a reported budget of 700 crores, including Prabhas’ 150 crore fee. So to gain an 1100% profit at the Box Office, the Ramayana-based film needs to do a lifetime business of 8400 crores to match Ram Rajya’s success or a collection of more than 8400 crores to beat Ram Rajya’s success.

Talking about Adipurush’s box office collection, the film earned 93 crores* on day one at the Indian box office (including all languages). That’s humongous and marked the 4th biggest opening in India, surpassing Saaho‘s 88 crores. It has also bagged the place of 4th highest Indian opener of All-Time after RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF: Chapter 2.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Devdutt Nage as Bajrang, Sunny Singh as Lakhman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film is performing great at the box office but is not being well received by the audience criticising it for its shallowness. Hoping to see it churns great numbers and break some records.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: When Anushka Sharma Took A Sly Dig At Deepika Padukone’s Affair When Asked About Getting Stuck In A Lift With Ranveer Singh & Said, “I’ll Watch Ramleela”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News