Kriti Sanon is currently in the top league of actresses of the industry. The actress has time and won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant performances in multiple performances. While her ravishing screen presence is something that the audience has always fallen for, her kind and grounded behavior has always been loved and the same has recently been witnessed when the actress was spotted at the airport recently.

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted at the airport wearing a gray hoodie and black leggings, giving us major airport fashion goals. The actress aced the comfy wear. She was wearing a hoodie with ‘Grow with the Flow’ printed on it along with stars and planets. She paired her hoodie with black leggings and black sports shoes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the actress was walking, some of her fans came to click a selfie with her, and Kriti being so modest stopped and clicked selfies with them. While some aunties mobbed the actress on her way, she also clicked pictures with them setting yet another example of her generosity.

On seeing the video, netizens were impressed with Kriti Sanon’s gesture. One fan wrote, “She is kind, humble, hardworking.” While another user wrote, “It is rare to see a film star these days who is so humble and genuine”. Fans like the fact how she’s humble and grounded.

Check out Kriti Sanon’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Adipurish next to Prabhas, Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Must Read: “Salman Khan’s Ego Is Bigger Than Ravana… He’s Arrogant, So Was Sidhu Moose Wala…” Says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News