Alia Bhatt has been grabbing the headlines recently for being cast as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Now recently, the paps took the rumours a bit more seriously and started calling the actress Sita Maa while she made an appearance at the airport. This was done at a time when Adipurush is all set for a release where Kriti Sanon already plays Sita.

After the video of Alia being called Sita Maa went viral, netizens were quick enough to slam the paps and the actress’ reaction, who cutely tried to hide her face, not reacting to being called Sita Maa.

A video shared on the Instagram account Instant Bollywood shows Alia Bhatt making her way to the airport, where paps click her and call her Sita Maa. A user slammed the RRR actress and wrote, “I dont think anyone wants to see her as Sita..there are 1000 better choices … I just feel the producer wants unnecessary media and political attention for this film … given her caste, its unlikely anyone will give it a go.” Another user wrote, “Ab beef khane wala Ram banega aur murgi khane wali Sita. Paison ke liye yeh log aur kitna niche girenge.”

As the video talked about the Alia Bhatt’s cute reaction to being called Sita Maa, a user wrote, “Gh*nta cutest reaction. Why is this atheist getting such roles….whyyyyyyy??? She definitely, clearly & undoubtedly doesn’t deserve this role!” Another user questioned, referring to Adipurush and Kriti Sanon’s Janaki without mentioning the names, “WHY! When there’s already a movie on the way of raam sitaa then why make another one! Why do you guys do this!”

Another user wrote, “Do not insult or hurt anyone’s religious sentiments by calling such clown a Sita Maa.” While one more comment hit too low saying, “Sita maa ki barabari krte ho tum is se? ye wahi Sita hai na jis ne shadi ke 5 mahine bad hi beti ko janm de Diya tha!” Another user trolled the paps and wrote, “Ranbir ko shri ram bula looooo! crazy papz.”

You can watch the video shared by Instant Bollywood here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

For the unversed, recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in news fir being cast as Ram and Sita by Nitesh Tiwari in his Ramayana. Reports also suggest that KGF star Yash has been approached to play Ravana after Hrithik Roshan walked out of the project owing to the uncertain delay.

