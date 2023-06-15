Salman Khan is a superstar for a reason in Bollywood. The actor is one of B-town’s highest-paid and most successful actors, yet so humble and loving towards his fans. Khan wears a ‘Firoza’ bracelet that his father once gave him, and this throwback video of him reiterating the story behind the same goes viral on social media yet again. Netizens are now trolling the actor in the comments while reacting to the clip; scroll below to watch.

Salman enjoys an enormous fan following on social media, with over 62 million followers on Instagram. He often gives fans a glimpse of his luxurious life on the photo-sharing platform and never misses an opportunity to grab attention with his workout selfies.

Now talking about his throwback video, ScoopWhoop took to its Instagram account and shared the clip of Salman Khan revealing the reason behind wearing his famous ‘Firoza’ bracelet, which involves his father Salim Khan.

Salman Khan says, “My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand… how kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firoza. Apparently, there are only two living stones; that’s what they say. One is akik and one is firoza – this is the turquoise (firoza).”

The ‘Tiger 3’ actor added, “What happens with this is that if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first, this takes it, it gets veins in them, and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

Reacting to Salman Khan’s video on social media, a user commented, “Bhai breaking bracelets, hearts and bones since forever.”

Another user commented, “2-3 stones toh driver k accident ki chinta mein tut gye honge 🤔”

A third commented, “My whole life was a lie…coz i was told in my childhood that it was given by Aishwarya bhabhi”

A fourth commented, “Gotta love the fake accent lols”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Salman Khan for wearing Firoza in a throwback clip? Tell us in the space below.

