Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai are two iconic figures in the Indian film industry who have made significant contributions and left a lasting impact on Bollywood. Big B once even remembered working with him and spoke about a scene from ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ that only the late filmmaker can pull off.

The duo collaborated on several blockbuster films in the 1970s and early 1980s, creating a string of unforgettable hits. Bachchan and late filmmaker Desai gave iconic films like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ (1977), ‘Naseeb; (1981), and “Coolie” (1983) showcased the magic of their partnership and became classic examples of the masala genre, known for their high energy, melodrama, and memorable dialogues.

Amitabh Bachchan once recalled shooting an illogical blood donation scene that featured in Amar Akbar Anthony. Three sons of a mother donate her blood at the same time. The scene was criticized for being a medical improbability. Three separate tubes carry the men’s blood to a suspended bottle, from where one tube carries the collected blood to their mother, Bharti (Nirupa Roy).

Amitabh Bachchan, in a hilarious way, confronted Manmohan Desai about the scene. He said, “The mad genius that he was, Manmohan Desai. We used to sit and laugh sometimes off the set. Yaar Manu, tu kya karwa raha hai yaar, yeh nhi theek hai, yeh galat hai. Teen prani yahan lete hain, inka khoon jaa raha ek bottle me. aur bottle se jaa raha hai matashri ko, yeh medical history me nhi ho sakti hai. It’s wrong.”

The megastar then revealed that the late filmmaker chided him, “Tumko malum nhi aage kya hone wala hai. do teen aur moti moti gaaliya dekar chup kara diya. But you know, he was right because in the theatre, when the scene came, the theatre used to explode. Unbelievable reactions.” Watch the video below:

