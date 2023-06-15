Sanjay Dutt is the infamous bad boy of Bollywood with tons of stories to tell, and among many, there was once an incident when he went to Rishi Kapoor’s house to beat him, thinking he had an affair with Tina Munim. He had Gulshan Grover as his partner in crime when he made up his mind to thrash Ranbir Kapoor’s father. Today we brought you a throwback to the time when such a filmy incident happened in real life.

Sanjay started his career with Rocky, which came out in 1981, and he had Tina paired opposite him as per reports; they were in a relationship at that time but fell out of love owing to his addictions. Later on, Tina moved on and was in an affair with the superstar Rajesh Khanna, but she finally got married to Anil Ambani and is still together.

Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim did a few films together, and among their Karz is the most notable one; although they were never in any kind of relationship, Sanjay Dutt was convinced other ways. Gulshan Grover, who was close friends with Sanjay in the biography of Rishi Khullam Khulla, mentioned the incident when he accompanied Sanju to Kapoor’s house to beat him up. Fortunately, Neetu Kapoor managed to cool him down and was successful in stopping the assault.

Narrating the incident, Gulshan revealed, “It’s true. Sanju was having an affair with Tina Munim at the time, and he thought that Chintu was having one with her too.” Further explaining his relationship with Sanjay Dutt, Grover recalled, “Sanju and I were like brothers, and he told me one day, ‘We have to go to Chintu’s house and beat him up’. We went to do that, but his fiancée Neetuji managed to convince us that Chintu was not in any such relationship. So we left.”

Years later, who would have thought Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor will be the one to play Sanjay Dutt on-screen and that too with so much conviction and the film Sanju received both critical and commercial success?

