Avika Gor is a name that does not need an introduction. The unibrow girl turned a young superstar when she starred as the young Anandi in Colors’ Tv series Balika Vadhu. The actress will now be seen in 1920: Horrors of the Heart. In a recent interview, the actress talked about getting replaced from not one but two Salman Khan films unceremoniously.

However, Avika did not mention what roles she was offered but talked about getting replaced in Salman Khan’s Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It was rumoured that Avika was cast opposite Aayush Sharma in Antim, but she was later replaced by Mahima Makwana. However, the young star did not confirm or deny the part she was offered.

Likewise, she was almost cast in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan but was later dropped for someone else. The film starred Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. While Shehnaaz was confirmed early, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak was a quick addition to the cast later. Avika talks about getting hurt when she was dropped from these films. Scroll down to read what the actress revealed about her casting journey in these films.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Avika Gor revealed about getting dropped from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress said, “It was a last-minute change. We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else. I was going to sign the next day!”

However, Avika reveals that she expected this to happen because she had a similar experience with the same team. When probed further, she confirmed that she was talking about Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer, Antim: The Final Truth. She said, “I had faced something similar with the same team where two weeks before the film, they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens.”

The Balika Vadhu star also revealed that she still doesn’t know the reason for getting dropped. “At the end of the day, it’s their call, and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons. They know better,” said Gor. She was also asked if she felt bad about losing out on such biggies.

Avika revealed, “Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that I wish this didn’t happen the second time. But I think it was meant to be. I’m not saying what they did was wrong because, at the end of the day, they also have to choose wisely. They have to take calls as to who is the best for their film, and that’s who they go ahead with.”

On the work front, Avika Gor has made a place for herself with Telugu films, however, she is yet to make a mark in the Hindi Film Industry. She ruled the television as a young star Anandi in Balika Vadhu and later as Roli in Sasural Simar Ka. She started her career as a child artist and was also a part of Shahid Kapoor starrer Pathshala.

