Akshay Kumar is a daredevil star who is popularly known as Khiladi Kumar in Bollywood. The actor, who prefers doing his own stunts in films, was once rushed to a hospital in suburban Mumbai after nearly losing his life while doing an action scene.

In 2013, while filming for the Hindi remake of Vijay’s Thuppakki – titled Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, the actor was nearly run over by a truck. Read on to learn about the entire incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by IBTimes in 2013, the accident took place when Akshay Kumar was shooting for Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty in Film City. As per the report, Akki narrowly escaped getting hit by a truck and being run over while filming the Hindi remake of Vijay’s Thuppakki.

As per the report, while Akshay Kumar escaped being hit by the truck the vehicle ran over his right foot. Post the accident, the actor was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri, where doctors informed that he did not suffer any major injuries but only has some minor tissue damage. Akshay’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, arrived at the hospital soon after to check on her husband’s condition.

Talking about the incident, a source from the sets of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty told The Times Of India, ‘The accident took place at Film City where an action scene with a speeding truck was being shot. During the course of the stunt, the driver missed the timing. Akshay tried to get away from the collision course, but a part of the wheel ran over his toes.”

Another source revealed the actor was in immense pain. They stated, “Though Akshay is a tough man, this was quite painful. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.” Akshay Kumar was discharged from the hospital the same day and left for home with Twinkle. An associate added, “His treatment is on, but he is back home now.”

We are happy Akshay Kumar didn’t sustain any serious injuries and continues to entertain his fans worldwide.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood stories.

Must Read: Exclusive: Not Ranbir Kapoor, But Farhan Akhtar To Replace Salman Khan In Champions Portraying The Role Of An Arrogant, Drunkard Coach?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News