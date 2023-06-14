Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020 sparked an intense media frenzy and initiated a series of investigations to uncover the truth behind his death. It has been nearly three years now, and his family is still pursuing the impending Court case around his death investigation.

As the investigation into his death is still ongoing, CBI’s previous reports claimed that the actor’s death could have been due to suicide. However, there’s no conclusive evidence or findings have been presented by the investigative agency in the past year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vikas Singh, who has represented Sushant Singh Rajput’s family during the court trials related to the investigation and the actor’s death, has opened up the latest development during a conversation with ETimes. He said, “The CBI wants to give Sushant’s case a slow death. That is the only update right now.”

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s current stand on the case, Vikas Singh said, “The family does not have anything. It is all in the hands of the investigating agencies, and Mumbai police has already damaged the case in a way.”

It’s worth pointing out that last year, Roop Kumar Shah, who claimed to be a part of the medical team that conducted SSR’s autopsy, stated that the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor was allegedly murdered. The CBI was requested to revive the investigation by Shekhar Suman and several Bollywood celebrities, including SSR’s sister. An RTI request was also filed to acquire the conclusions, but the CBI refused, stating that the investigation was still open.

Back in 2020, the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the subsequent events drew a lot of public interest and acrimonious debate. SSR’s justice movements on social media gained steam as supporters called for a thorough, unbiased investigation to discover the truth.

As the investigations progressed, numerous individuals, including Bollywood superstars, were summoned in for interrogation, which led to a sensationalised media trial and a spike in public gossip. The case also aroused concerns about the alleged nepotism and favouritism in the film industry because Sushant Singh Rajput was seen as an outsider who had achieved success without any connections to the industry.

For more updates on Bollywood, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Told Hrithik Roshan, “Kab Tak Royega Ek Chote Se Affair Keliye?” While Reacting To His FIR Being Transferred To CIU

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News