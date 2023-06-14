Hrithik Roshan is fondly labelled as the ‘Greek God’ by his fans across the world, and no doubt, he’s one of the most handsome actors in Bollywood. While the actor is currently dating Bollywood actress, Saba Azad, he’s not only popular among his fans but also among peers in the entertainment industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Hrithik reacted to girls m*sturbating to him and honestly confessed how he feels knowing this fact. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hrithik enjoys a massive fan following among fans with over 45 million followers on Instagram. The actor often gives a sneak peek into his professional and personal life to fans, and we love his fitness reels on the photo-sharing platform.

Back in 2018, Hrithik Roshan shared honest feedback on comedian Sumukhi Suresh’s video where she’s talking about a ‘women’s manual on m*sturbating’. The comedian says, “Ghar jaana aaj, thodi sexy music lagana, darwaza bandh kar dena aur apne do haathon ko saaf karna pehle, because hygiene first. Phir Hrithik Roshan ka naam leke bas…”

Miss Malini then tagged Hrithik Roshan in a tweet and asked if he had seen the video or not. Responding to the tweet, the War actor wrote, “Yes ,I have. It is almost embarrassing but at the same time very flattering n complimentary. An honest admission. :)”

Yes ,I have. It is almost embarrassing but at the same time very flattering n complimentary. An honest admission. :) https://t.co/slvSKkAga6 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 14, 2018

Haha! We love how the actor candidly expressed his views on women’s m*sturbating joke by Sumukhi Suresh.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan’s reaction to the same on social media back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

