Kangana Ranaut’s rivalry with Hrithik Roshan is known to one and all. The actor duo, who was in an alleged relationship, had an ugly break-up that not only broke their hearts but also became one of the biggest controversies of the Hindi film industry. While Kangana and Hrithik’s love affair controversy continue to make headlines, there was a time when the Manikarnika actress had told the actor “Kab tak royega.”

For the unversed, War actor filed an FIR in 2016 against people who reportedly created a fake email ID in his name and communicated with Kangana in 2013 & 2014. As there was no progress in the case, HR had then requested to move the case from Cyber Cell to Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit).

Soon after the case was transferred, Kangana Ranaut was quick to comment on the same while taking a sly dig at Hrithik Roshan for not moving on in his life. She had Tweeted, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithikkab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?”

Check out her Tweet below:

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

Earlier, at a media event, when Kangana Ranaut was asked about her and Hrithik Roshan controversy, she told media, “Why can’t Indian men stand up for themselves? He’s a 43-year-old son, why does his father have to come to his rescue always? How long will they keep hiding behind their influential big-name fathers? He is an adult, he can pretty much handle his own controversies in showbiz. It’s just a simple controversy, why do daddies always have to save their sons? I don’t understand!”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was recently snapped at the trailer launch of her first production film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Kangana will next be seen in Emergency and Tejas.

