Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable and good-looking couples in Bollywood. The two never miss out on any opportunity to give couple goals to their fans, and we love how they complement each other during their public appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Ranveer opened up on having a ‘quickie’ with his wife Deepika in his vanity on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ while also adding that he has a different s*x playlist. Read to know the scoop below.

Ranveer and Deepika enjoy a massive fan following among fans who fondly call them ‘DeepVeer’. Singh has over 43 million followers, and Padukone has over 74 million followers on Instagram. Now talking about KWK, while Ranveer appeared on the show with Alia Bhatt, DP was missing from Season 7 of the show.

In the same episode, Ranveer Singh spoke about his ‘Suhaag Raat’ with his wife, Deepika Padukone and that despite being a part of tiring wedding rituals, he was still very ‘much on’. In fact, he also revealed having different s*x playlists on his phone.

Ranveer Singh said, “I was very on. We had a quickie in the vanity van. There’s a risk element involved, making it more exciting for different degrees. I have different s*x playlists. For sensuous, passionate, loving s*x. Then for raunchy, randy, dirty s*x. Different s*x playlists.”

When Singh made this revelation, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar couldn’t stop laughing like all his fans while watching the show. We love how he’s so flawlessly genuine and honest about his life with fans!

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh having a quickie with his wife, Deepika Padukone, in his vanity fan? Tell us in the space below.

