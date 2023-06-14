Rishi Kapoor was a legendary Indian actor who left an indelible mark on the Hindi film industry. His untimely demise in 2020 left a void in the film industry, but his extraordinary body of work and his enduring legacy continue to inspire generations of actors and movie enthusiasts.

In 2017, the late veteran actor penned an autobiography Khullam Khulla, where he mentioned his ‘share of scrapes‘ over the years. He also explained in detail about an altercation with Sanjay Khan that ‘could’ve ended in a police case’. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography, the Khans of Juhu and the Kapoors had a strong connection. But one night, at a party Parmeshwar Godrej was throwing at a Chinese restaurant, a violent argument between Rishi and Sanjay almost brought the two Bollywood families to their knees.

Although Rishi Kapoor insisted he couldn’t remember the specifics of the argument, he made a wild guess that it might have started because he supported Sanjay’s rival Jeetendra or because he had simply “behaved obnoxiously.” Sanjay was so incensed by whatever he did or said that he tossed a full glass of whisky his way. Despite claiming to have escaped harm, Rishi sustained a cut, reports Indian Express.

“But I was furious. He was an actor himself and knew the extent to which our faces are our fortune. But he still threw a glass at me from a very short distance. It could have damaged my eye permanently or disfigured my face,” the late veteran actor wrote.

The following day, Sanjay Khan and his wife Zarine both apologised profusely, and Rishi opted against calling the police. “However, it is hard for me to entirely put the incident out of my mind. No matter who was in the wrong, you don’t just fling a glass at someone’s face. Most definitely not at a fellow actor because, for us, our physical appearance is our rozi-roti,” Rishi Kapoor added.

But even though he’d decided to move on from the incident, his family wasn’t so keen on rekindling their relationship with the Khans. “It was a brawl that greatly upset both families, including Feroz Khan, my dad, my brothers and my uncles. My mother, who has seen plenty of drunken brawls, thought that Sanjay’s behaviour was unacceptable. It was also dangerous. If I had lodged a police complaint, he would have been arrested on the spot,” he wrote. But whenever he met Sanjay afterwards, he was greeted with nothing but love and affection, he wrote.

For more updates on Bollywood, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush Craze Leaves No Boundations! Tickets For Prabhas Starrer Hikes To Rs 2,000 In Delhi, Interesting Part: Almost Sold Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News