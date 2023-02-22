Kangana Ranaut never leaves a chance to launch an attack on Bollywood celebs and their movies. Ever since she returned to Twitter, she’s back at doing what she’s good at – creating controversies. Recently, the Manikarnika actress was in news for bashing Bollywood awards while calling it a big sham. Now in her latest Tweets, Kangana launched an attack on Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath which is clashing with her film Emergency on October 20 at the box office.

Earlier, during an interaction with fans on Twitter diva, during the #AskKangana session on Twitter, was seen taking a dig at Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh. Scroll down to know more in detail about her latest Tweets.

A while back, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to call out Ganapath makers for releasing the film on the same day as her upcoming film Emergency. The actress stated in a series of tweets that they decided to release the film on October 20 after checking the film calendar. However later, the Ganapath makers decided to release the film on the same day despite September, November and December being free for that matter.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, within a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar.” “Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein,” she wrote in next Tweet.

“Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho?,” wrote Kangana Ranaut in next Tweet.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut calling out the makers for the clash? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

