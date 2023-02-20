Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to launch an attack on the film industry and the people involved in it. After slamming her haters left, right and centre on Instagram, the actress returned to Twitter and is back at doing what she’s best at. Recently, the ‘Queen’ actress took to Twitter to conduct #AskKangana where she interacted with fans and replied to their queries. During the same session, the actress took a jibe at her former alleged boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

For the unversed, the actress made headlines when she made shocking claims against the Krrish actor. However, it later escalated when Kangana filed a case against him involving exchange of emails between the two. The emails exchanged between the two are all over the web.

Kangana Ranaut recently conducted #AskKangana soon after Shah Rukh Khan ran #AskSRK on Twitter. During the interaction, a user asked, the Manikarnika actress “Your favourite actor 1 – Hrithik Roshan 2 – Diljit Dosanjh” Replying to it, Kangana took a jibe at their acting skills and said they she ‘never saw them act’.

“I thought one does action and the other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana,” said Kangana Ranaut in her reply.

I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana https://t.co/KabgFdKj3D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

Soon after her reply, netizens couldn’t stop praising Kangana Ranaut. Commenting on the same, one Hrithik Roshan supporter said in disagreement, “Now a “TWO HITS WONDER” like you will shade the “MOST COMPLETE SUPERSTAR IN BOLLYWOOD HISTORY” who has proven his acting skills by his range and versatility in films like Fiza, KNPH, Koi Mil Gaya, Luck by Chance, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Agneepath, S30, Dhoom, Vikram Vedha etc?,” said a user.

While another said, “@diljitdosanjh as an actor Far Far better than all Bollywood actors, Any doubt please look at Jogi once available on netflix…! 1984 Punjabi Movie One another masterpiece of Diljit…Most Versatile Actor of Indian Cinema.”

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut’s reply, what is your take on the same?

