Krrish 4 has been in the pipeline for a long time now. Hrithik Roshan confirmed the fourth instalment in the franchise back in 2021 but the final script wasn’t finalized at that time. 2 years later, the film continues to face a roadblock and truly needs prayers from its massive fan base. Scroll below for all the details.

A lot of exciting details have previously been revealed about the film. It had been previously revealed that director Rakesh Roshan was working on the script while uncle Rajesh Roshan was taking care of the songs. He had also revealed that Hrithik would be crooning at least one song in the film and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Giving the latest update, Hrithik Roshan told Pinkvilla, “I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year’s end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon.”

One of the constant questions asked is whether Jaddoo will be a part of Krrish 4? Reacting to his possible return after 20 years, Hrithik Roshan responded, “You have to see the film for that.”

The actor was also asked to share a rumour and a truth about the film. “Krrish loses… Jadoo dies,” Hrithik responded.

Krrish 4 is the fourth instalment in the sci-fi franchise. Previously, Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013) have been released and received massive praises by fans.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

