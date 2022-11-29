At this point in time in the Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh happen to be one of the most successful couples and bankable stars. They have both been doing incredible work in the Hindi cinema and giving back-to-back phenomenal performances in their movies. Today, we bring you a throwback story to when Deepika opened up on her relationship with Ranveer and that she wanted to do a casual one in 2012 and wasn’t ready for a commitment. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Deepika and Ranveer never miss an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans and their PDA on social media is what their fans love the most about them. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale set up in the presence of their close friends and family in Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Deepika Padukone in an interview with Filmfare revealed that she was actually looking for a casual relationship post her breakup with her then-boyfriend. The Gehraiyaan actress said, “It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted. I had been constantly in and out of relationships. I just wanted to be alone for some time. I’ve never casually dated anyone. I’ve been in relationships since I was 13.”

Deepika Padukone further added, “When this relationship, which I was in, ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone. When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, ‘I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing.’”

The actress then revealed that she was never unsure about her husband Ranveer Singh and added, “But nothing happened. I couldn’t get myself to do any of that. At the same time, I did not emotionally invest in this relationship. But now when I look back, six months into it I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him.”

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone wanting to try casual dating and falling for Ranveer Singh amid their relationship? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Brutally Trolled For Their Blingy Looks At GQ Awards, Netizen Says “Mai Tera Joker, Tu Meri Joker Aur Ye Media Humari Naukar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News