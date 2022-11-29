In a shocking turn of events, an Israeli Filmmaker The Kashmir Files a ‘propaganda’ and ‘vulgar’ film at the 53rd International Film Festival of India. The movie which has been labelled as 2022’s most controversial yet most-loved film made headlines owing to its content which was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. Now after the leading actors, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and actress Pallavi Joshi, director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the Israeli filmmaker’s remarks.

For the unversed, the film was a huge box-office success, and it has now once again created an uproar after the IFFI jury made obnoxious remarks about it.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri posted his self-shot video while addressing the new controversy around the film. In the 2-minute-long clip, the filmmaker said that people who are criticising the film are ‘urban naxals’ and want to break India into pieces. Further defending his film, the director challenged the Israeli filmmaker asking him to prove any scene of the film wrong. He promised him that if he proved so, he will stop making films.

Vivek Agnihotri’s clip opens with him saying, “It is not new to me because terrorist organisations, urban Naxals, and ‘Bharat ke thukde thukde karne waale log’ have been saying such things for a while now. But what I am surprised about is that an event organised by the Indian government, on a platform provided by the Indian government, a narrative to separate Kashmir was supported. And several Indians living in India used those words against India. Who are these people? They are the same people who have been calling The Kashmir Files propaganda since I began researching this film.”

Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me.

Furthermore talking about the film, Vivek Agnihotri added that The Kashmir Files is made after speaking with 700 people whose family members were raped, killed, and separated. “Once a land that was completely Hindu (occupied), today there is no Hindu living there, even today Hindus are picked out and killed in that land, is this propaganda and vulgar?” he added.

Challenging the IFFI jury, Vivek Agnihotri concluded by saying, “Time and again the question arises that The Kashmir Files is a propaganda film — which means genocide attack never happened. Today, I challenged these intellectuals and this great filmmaker from Israel that if they can prove even one shot, dialogue or event is false, I will quit making films.”

The director captioned the video, “Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me. Jai Hind. #TheKashmirFiles #ATrueStory.”

