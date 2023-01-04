Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable and successful actors in Bollywood right now. He is director Rakesh Roshan’s son and over the years has done some incredible work in the industry. While he’s super popular among his fans, in a recent interview, the actor opened up on slipping on the verge of depression post his film War and revealing the reason behind the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released in 2019 and was produced under YRF banner and also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was not only one of the highest grossing films of the year but also of Hrithik’s career in showbiz. But Hrithik had a ‘challenging time’ filming it, he revealed in a recent interview.

In a conversation with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin, Hrithik Roshan said, “I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn’t prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn’t ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn’t train, wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that’s when I knew I needed to make a change in my life.”

Recalling training with Hrithik Roshan in 2013, Kris Gethin also added that the actor, ‘didn’t take a day off in seven months’. From sleeping on time, taking his meals right to fulfilling his daily targets, he has done it all. The trainer further added that he has been dealing ‘with a lot of injuries since he’s been a teenager’.

Adding to this, the War actor added, “Maybe, age was one of those factors. Having said that, I know it wasn’t age. It all boiled down to me not living the kind of life I should have – health-wise, body-wise. Somewhere along the way, I started feeling that it is okay to relax. I have to remember that even when I am playing characters like a visually-impaired man (in Kaabil), or a school teacher (Super 30), I cannot no longer let go off the lifestyle I have. This is not a transformation for the film. This is me trying to find the lifestyle that I maintain for the rest of my life. It is for longevity.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ which also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

