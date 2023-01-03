It’s not easy to be a celebrity, you are always chased by media and fans. In fact, with the rise of Paparazzi culture even the star kids are not spared. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan often makes headlines. Recently, a fan posed a picture with Nora and another (in the very same spot), where a fan posed with Aryan Khan. As soon as the pictures hit the internet, they went viral and netizens began speculating are they together. Read on to know the details.

Quite recently, two pictures on the internet went viral, one where a fan can be seen posing with Nora and another (in the very same spot), where a fan posed with Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

As soon as the pictures of Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi were posted on the internet, they went viral. Well, these are also the kind of photos that several fans get clicked with a couple that is often secretly vacationing together. We have seen many such pictures of alleged Bollywood couples in the past before they made their relationship official. The viral picture reached the social media platform Reddit and it sparked controversy. Many users speculated that they might be dating. However, the majority of users were worried about Ananya Panday as one wrote, “Ananya Ka Kya Hoga?”

Take a look at the comments:

A user commented, “So if you can have ARK and Ananya. Why not Nora and Aryan?”

“Ananya Ka Kya Hoga”, another comment read.

“Good Taste”, a user commented.

While there were a few users who also pointed out that getting clicked together doesn’t mean they are together. A comment read, “Bro, getting pictures clicked together doesn’t mean they are a thing. Grow up! And if you love making these theories then why are you so exclusive? Try to be inclusive and put a post when you spot two girls together.”

As of now, these are romours and the rest future will tell. But for now, people on the internet are applauding Aryan Khan for having ‘good taste’ in women.

What do you think about Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan’s latest picture? Let us know in the comments section below.

