Bollywood celebrities charge a bomb for dancing at any birthday, wedding, or private event. There has been a trend wherein celebs perform at various private events. Superstar Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were recently seen dancing at a wedding and videos from the event are going viral video.

Salman and Akshay can be seen performing on stage in a fan-shot video that is becoming viral on social media. Salman Khan chose to wear only a black shirt and pants, which is his typical outfit these days, whereas Akshay wore a glittery kurta.

In the viral video below shared by a popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Salman Khan was seen dancing to Munna Badnam Hua from his film Dabangg 3 on stage while Akshay Kumar danced to the Selfiee song Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video went on social media, netizens thronged to the comment section sharing their opinion on the superstar’s performance. A user wrote, “Thought this was an award function…” while another added, “Award show jaisi hai yeh wedding…” A third played neutral and complimented both Akshay and Salman on their dance performances.

A fourth user commented, “Waste of money ….rather invest somewhere better” another user wrote, “Lol paiso ke liye kya kya nahi karna pad raha…….” A netizen added, “Khuch paiso s liye kaise naach rahee h”

With the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari, a rendition of the well-known 90s hit, Akshay has been promoting his next movie Selfiee. Akshay had previously uploaded a dance video with Salman Khan, in which they mimicked each other’s movements on the dance number after shooting a reel with his Tiger Shroff.

Salman Khan started the video by playing the dancing video of Akshay and Tiger on his iPad. The two then perform the hook step. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor joined in with the OG Khiladi after initially seeming hesitant. At the conclusion of the video, they even hugged each other.

